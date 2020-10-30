Hamilton County Voting

Global  
 

We check on the voting at Concord Baptist where lines are few and voters moving through quickly.

Angela, what's it like there right now?

Voters still have several races to decide today, including the voters coming in and out.

However really seen any lines.

There were people in line.

We first got here, but everybody had been maintained and i getting through bearing quickly at the large contract to rethink like this morning and pulled open at around eight and pulled open at around 810 a.m.

Church.

What a burden voters were talking on the way down my sidewalk when ending year the charge back to the dragon reall wrapping the largest churches here in chattanooga.

The chief election official.

Here, the rethink telling the working election and rethink over eight years.

Never seen anything like it.

A lot of the voters i talked to her pretty shocked by how quickly they got through this afternoon.

How many early voters are happening her sock when the saw the numbers, the morning 58, 000,000 americans have their ballots arlene at 8,000,000 mor than residential action and not to mention the 100 over 100 down the neck cast their ballots early here in hamilton county but everybody i talked to said they are, how quickly are getting through line tonight ... a whole lot smoother than i thought it would be good this morning when i drove by it was like around the building around the of the building around the corner.

My take forever to get here just a minute ago they were needed, but here are five through anybody here know mike is great.

That is when he and didn't have any lines just ... i do want to remind everyone in the chattanooga city limits, turning your ballot over on the back there's an amendment when the police visor he and review committee at very similar to a community oversight committee is being voted on whether to amend the charter that and are not guidelines coverage




