Comedian Benito Skinner spoofs celebs like Lady Gaga and the Kardashians — and they're taking notice

Benito Skinner, also known as @bennydrama7 on Instagram, has cultivated over a million followers through his one-of-a-kind viral videos.

Gibson Johns interviews the comedian about how he got to where he is now, what it's like having celebs like Lady Gaga and Khloe Kardashian react to his impersonations of them, how he's been able to monetize his career with creative #sponcon and what's next for his career (look out for his take on "Emily in Paris").