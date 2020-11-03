Study Outlines Surprising Revelations About COVID In New York

Nearly 2 million residents were infected with the coronavirus during the first wave of the pandemic in the spring.



Related videos from verified sources Household Transmission Of Coronavirus



If someone in your household catches coronavirus, how long before you get it, too? KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more information from a new study. Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh Duration: 01:48 Published 4 minutes ago Election 2020: Extensive Early Voting Eases Lines On Election Day In New York City



The story of this election turns out to be one of early voting. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:33 Published 27 minutes ago Chaotic scenes as New York voters wait hours due to broken machine during Election Day



On a busy Election day (November 3), a machine broke down for several hours in Ronkonkoma, New York, as many voters were eager to cast their vote had the process cast into chaos and had to wait for hou Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:31 Published 39 minutes ago