Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Your 'I Voted' Sticker Can Score You Some Deals Around Town This Year

Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Your 'I Voted' Sticker Can Score You Some Deals Around Town This Year
Your 'I Voted' Sticker Can Score You Some Deals Around Town This Year

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bcprsocial

Brustman Carrino PR Looking for Election Day freebies in South Florida? @infatuation shares where to score deals including… https://t.co/uY2SWVbB8y 2 hours ago

bcprsocial

Brustman Carrino PR @SunSentinel shares where to score Election Day freebies which includes grabbing a free scoop of ice cream from… https://t.co/sxNg4nYoOF 2 hours ago

MolinasCantina

Molina's Cantina What's #ElectionDay without a little comfort food? What's a Berly's Burrito without a margarita? 🤔 We have the answ… https://t.co/hIqafDLcLZ 5 hours ago

ReporterVince

Vincent Nguyen RT @LAist: Cookies. Churros. Fries. If you're out there voting — of even if you've already voted by mail — you can score some sweet (and sa… 6 hours ago

LAist

LAist Cookies. Churros. Fries. If you're out there voting — of even if you've already voted by mail — you can score some… https://t.co/5xc3AeUv3A 6 hours ago

981thebreeze

981thebreeze When you vote make sure to pick up your “I Voted” Sticker to score some FREE food and discounts. https://t.co/BWgD40WUW8 23 hours ago

CampbellPatch

Campbell Patch Flash your "I Voted" sticker Nov. 3, and score free doughnuts, fries & more at California eateries. See the list ... https://t.co/2c4cINHaek 1 day ago

FosterCityPatch

Foster City Patch Flash your "I Voted" sticker Nov. 3, and score free doughnuts, fries & more at California eateries. See the list ... https://t.co/FrB0ifvTj2 1 day ago