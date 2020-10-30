Global  
 

Presidential candidates keep eyes on several crucial counties in Florida

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:54s - Published
We all know, for Trump and Biden, Florida is the state to win.

But here in the Sunshine State, there are also several crucial counties, including Hialeah.


US election: Melania Trump slammed for 'disrespectful' move at polling station

 First Lady Melania Trump has cast her ballot for the US election - but was the only one at the polling place not to wear a mask.Melania Trump voted alone at the..
New Zealand Herald
High turnouts being reported in Florida [Video]

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:31Published

Voters in battleground states weigh in on candidates

 Voters out in force in battleground states of Michigan and Florida where Joe Biden is seeking to win for the Democrats, while President Donald Trump is trying to..
USATODAY.com

Jill Biden in Florida on Election Day

 The wife of the Democratic Presidential Nominee, Dr. Jill Biden is spending part of Election Day in the battleground state of Florida. (Nov. 3)
 
USATODAY.com

What would a Biden win mean for Wall Street? [Video]

Stocks have risen sharply in the final two days of the U.S. election season as investors bet on the likelihood of a Joe Biden win for president. How Wall Street fares under his watch could depend on an economic stimulus package, taxes, and Biden's environmental spending program. Conway G. Gittens reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:19Published
US Election Day: Arizona’s 11 electoral votes could be key to Biden’s path to victory [Video]

US Election Day: Arizona’s 11 electoral votes could be key to Biden’s path to victory

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:48Published
Biden campaign makes final push for votes [Video]

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:55Published

Trump supporters outside poll draw police attention

 Trump supporters screamed their devotion to the incumbent via bull horns across the street from a Houston voting center. Some Biden voters thought the cheering..
USATODAY.com

US Election Day: Trump's failure to repudiate white supremacist groups [Video]

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:51Published
Trump campaign pushes for votes [Video]

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:36Published

The US will abandon a worldwide climate agreement on November 4th

 PARIS, FRANCE - 2015/12/12: Foreign Affairs Minister and President-designate of COP21 Laurent Fabius (2-R), applause with Secretary General of the United Nations..
The Verge

Florida's crucial counties to win [Video]

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:17Published
Crucial Florida counties could swing the state and serve up the White House [Video]

We all know that Florida is a swing state -- but it hinges on just a few counties. There are the red, blue and purple parts of the map that could decide who takes the state and perhaps the White House.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:57Published
Presidential Candidates Hold Dueling Rallies In Florida [Video]

The presidential race landed in the all-important swing state of Florida on Thursday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:46Published