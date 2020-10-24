Melania casts her ballot in Florida

First lady Melania Trump has cast her vote, stopping in at a voting center inPalm Beach, Florida, close to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.Asked why she did not vote with the Republican president last week, the firstlady told reporters on Tuesday: "It's election day so I wanted to come here tovote today on the election day."
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:35Published
First Lady of United States Melania Trump voted in Palm Beach County on November 03. Melania was seen without a facemask. She has supported her husband during his campaign to be re-elected for the US Presidential Elections 2020.