Melania casts her ballot in Florida

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:40s
First lady Melania Trump, who arrived without wearing a mask, voted in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday as Americans went to the polls to decide the next president.


US election: Melania Trump slammed for 'disrespectful' move at polling station

 First Lady Melania Trump has cast her ballot for the US election - but was the only one at the polling place not to wear a mask.Melania Trump voted alone at the..
New Zealand Herald
First lady Melania Trump has cast her vote, stopping in at a voting center inPalm Beach, Florida, close to President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.Asked why she did not vote with the Republican president last week, the firstlady told reporters on Tuesday: "It's election day so I wanted to come here tovote today on the election day."

First Lady of United States Melania Trump voted in Palm Beach County on November 03. Melania was seen without a facemask. She has supported her husband during his campaign to be re-elected for the US Presidential Elections 2020.

We all know, for Trump and Biden, Florida is the state to win. But here in the Sunshine State, there are also several crucial counties, including Hialeah.

Voters in battleground states weigh in on candidates

 Voters out in force in battleground states of Michigan and Florida where Joe Biden is seeking to win for the Democrats, while President Donald Trump is trying to..
USATODAY.com

Federal assault charges filed against woman for charging Mar-a-Lago barrier in SUV

 The woman was charged with racing an SUV toward a barrier at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, in January, prompting officers to fire at her vehicle.
 
USATODAY.com

First lady Melania Trump votes in Florida

First lady Melania Trump cast her ballot in Florida on Election Day, though President Trump voted a...
USATODAY.com - Published


First lady Melania Trump cast her vote in Palm Beach, Florida, on Election Day. Florida is a battleground state.

Donald Trump cast his early, in-person ballot at an early voting site in West Palm Beach, Florida. The trip would mark Trump's in-person early voting experience in the Sunshine State. This is since..

