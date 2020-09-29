Global  
 

It's Good To Be POTUS: The Many Perks Of Being Commander In Chief

The road to the Oval Office is fraught with peril and stained with blood, sweat, and tears.

But once there, the US President makes out reasonably well.

According to Business Insider, the president earns an annual salary of $400,000, as well as unlimited access to Air Force One, Marine One, and Camp David.

He and his family are also looked after by over 100 White House staffers, including top-flight pastry chefs, maids, landscapers, plumbers, and a head housekeeper.


