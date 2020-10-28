Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump feels confident he will win the election

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:30s - Published
President Trump feels confident he will win the election
President Trump feels confident he will win the election

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Twitter restricts Trump campaign official’s tweet alleging Philadelphia voter fraud

 Photo by Bill McCay/Getty Images for Vote.org

Twitter is warning users about misleading tweets from Philadelphia’s polling locations, offering an..
The Verge

US election: Donald Trump v Joe Biden - the race to be President

 ‌ Americans are choosing between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden in what many are calling the most consequential presidential..
New Zealand Herald

US election results: Record turnout as Donald Trump and Joe Biden await results

 ELECTION LATEST• Unanimous result as first votes are counted in Dixville Notch • Today's four likely scenarios • All you need to know - and how the voting..
New Zealand Herald
Presidential candidates keep eyes on several crucial counties in Florida [Video]

Presidential candidates keep eyes on several crucial counties in Florida

We all know, for Trump and Biden, Florida is the state to win. But here in the Sunshine State, there are also several crucial counties, including Hialeah.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:54Published

Related news from verified sources

Most Americans Don’t Expect A Presidential Winner On Election Day

Most Americans Don’t Expect A Presidential Winner On Election Day Watch VideoAccording to a new Newsy/Ipsos poll, Americans are relatively split on whether or not...
Newsy - Published

President Trump holds five rallies in four swing states in bid to woo last-minute Election Day votes

With Election Day finally here, President Trump spent Monday in a final attempt to win over swing...
CBS News - Published

Biden pledges to 'run through the tape' during Election Day stop in native Pennsylvania

A confident but cautious Joe Biden says he "feels good, but it ain’t over till it's over" in his...
FOXNews.com - Published


Tweets about this

HollyRoseMyers

Holly Ramble On Rose Myers RT @MSNBC: Symone Sanders, senior adviser to Joe Biden, says the campaign feels good on #ElectionDay. "President Trump doesn't have as man… 9 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Voting at Washington High School [Video]

Voting at Washington High School

Our Ben Jordan is at Washington High School as voters head to cast their ballot.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:47Published
Melania casts her ballot in Florida [Video]

Melania casts her ballot in Florida

First lady Melania Trump, who arrived without wearing a mask, voted in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday as Americans went to the polls to decide the next president.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:40Published
What would a Biden win mean for Wall Street? [Video]

What would a Biden win mean for Wall Street?

Stocks have risen sharply in the final two days of the U.S. election season as investors bet on the likelihood of a Joe Biden win for president. How Wall Street fares under his watch could depend on an..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:19Published