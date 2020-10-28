President Trump feels confident he will win the election

Presidential candidates keep eyes on several crucial counties in Florida We all know, for Trump and Biden, Florida is the state to win. But here in the Sunshine State, there are also several crucial counties, including Hialeah.

ELECTION LATEST• Unanimous result as first votes are counted in Dixville Notch • Today's four likely scenarios • All you need to know - and how the voting..

‌ Americans are choosing between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden in what many are calling the most consequential presidential..

Photo by Bill McCay/Getty Images for Vote.org Twitter is warning users about misleading tweets from Philadelphia’s polling locations, offering an..

A confident but cautious Joe Biden says he "feels good, but it ain’t over till it's over" in his...

With Election Day finally here, President Trump spent Monday in a final attempt to win over swing...

Watch VideoAccording to a new Newsy/Ipsos poll, Americans are relatively split on whether or not...

Holly Ramble On Rose Myers RT @MSNBC : Symone Sanders, senior adviser to Joe Biden, says the campaign feels good on #ElectionDay . "President Trump doesn't have as man… 9 minutes ago