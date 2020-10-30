Global  
 

Video Credit: WEVV - Published
High Voter Turnout On Election Day
Despite the record number of early voters in the tri-state --- lines were long at some polling locations -- through out the day.

Marisa patwa is in vanderburgh county -- with a look at the election day polls.

It is the day to vote.

Love the pre-voting, the early voting but today is the day, the right day - nov.

3rd?

For some voters, early voting isn just as exciting as voting on election day?you don want to open the presents early.

It like opening christmas presents on dec.

20th.

So i love to vote the day of and this is our freedom this is what we do in america convictions?

And from the washington square mall in the morning to the owensboro sports center at lunch time lines were steady all day obviously this is a really big election.

I think it awesome that wee getting such an awesome turnout.

I know early voting was pretty busy too historic?

While poll workers tried to make voting a safe experience with plexiglass shields and machines six feet apart steps to prepare for the high voter turn out.?with the covid the middle of the mall.

We were back in one of the rooms and obviously we want to give enough space.

Wee got enough machines this year to vote people to try to move them through faster.

Obviously you see the lines?

As for the election results theyl be on the edge of their seat waiting to find out if their candidate won.?i think it going to be kind of crazy either way.

I think right now bit divided everybody can stay safe and it not too bad?

For voters who still have not cast their ballots reporting in evansville marisa




