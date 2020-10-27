Voters to decide on raising Florida's minimum wage in this election
Voters to decide on raising Florida's minimum wage in this election
Amendment two is on the ballot this election as voters decide on raising Florida's minimum wage to $15 by 2026.
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Anna Paulina Luna challenges Charlie Crist for congressional seat Democratic incumbent Charlie Crist visited a polling site Tuesday morning. He faces Anna Paulina Luna in the race for congress. Florida's 13th congressional district covers Pinellas County, including Clearwater and St. Pete Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:59 Published now
Melania casts her ballot in Florida First lady Melania Trump, who arrived without wearing a mask, voted in Palm Beach, Florida, on Tuesday as Americans went to the polls to decide the next president. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:40 Published now
Related news from verified sources
As Florida voters weigh a list of proposed constitutional amendments, backers and opponents have...
bizjournals - Published
1 week ago
The US election enters its final days with both candidates campaigning in the crucial swing state of...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published
5 days ago
As Florida voters head to the polls on Election Day, the state is still seen as a toss-up in the...
cbs4.com - Published
9 hours ago Also reported by •
Newsmax
Tweets about this
Related videos from verified sources