Embattled Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx Facing Tough Re-Election Bid Against Republican Pat O'Brien

One of the most closely watched races in the Chicago area on Tuesday is the battle for Cook County State’s Attorney, pitting Democratic incumbent Kim Foxx against Republican challenger Pat O’Brien.

CBS 2's Charlie De Mar has been covering stories for months at Foxx’s office, most prominently the controversy over her handling of the Jussie Smollett case.