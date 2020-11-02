Global  
 

How Biden Plans To Respond If Trump Won't Concede

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ready response in case President Donald Trump spreads misinformation about the election.

According to Business Insider, Biden will declare victory if news organizations announce him as the winner of the presidential election on Tuesday night.

Campaign advisers say Biden wants to avoid taking a defensive posture if Trump moves forward with lawsuits.

We're not really concerned about what Donald Trump says.


