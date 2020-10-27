Global  
 

Swing Counties In Key Battleground State Of Wisconsin Could Help Decide 2020 Presidential Race

Swing Counties In Key Battleground State Of Wisconsin Could Help Decide 2020 Presidential Race

Swing Counties In Key Battleground State Of Wisconsin Could Help Decide 2020 Presidential Race

Outside of Illinois, there are a half a dozen states that could decide this presidential race, including our neighbors to the north in Wisconsin.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov explains why.


For voters in battleground Pennsylvania, a series of pitfalls could upend U.S. election

With 20 electoral college votes and an electorate that swings between Republicans and Democrats,...
After giving Trump a razor-thin win in 2016, a Wisconsin community reassesses

Oshkosh, Wis., is a political hotspot, a city of 67,000 in one of the key counties that twice backed...
Many voters cast their ballots via mail, dropbox or early in-person ahead of Election Day, according to data from Wisconsin Elections Commission.

November 3rd, 2020 is election day. The world is anxious to see the results of the 2020 Presidential election. Each individual US state opens and closes its polls at different times on Election..

Pinellas is the biggest swing county in our battleground state, and it has picked the winner in every presidential race since 1980, except one. http://abcactionnews.com/election

