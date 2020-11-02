Global  
 

More young people are getting out and voting this election

Video Credit: WTHI - Published
This year's hotly contested presidential race means more young people are getting out their vote.

We stopped by saint mary of the woods college today.

We found a number of students there... who either voted early or voted "today".

One student we spoke with told news 10 she voted primarily because of the presidential race.

She said now...waiting for the election results she's feeling both anxiety and hopeful.

"...i'm very anxious because this is a very unique election.

And i think as a younger voter, ya know this is the future you're voting for... " pay-onk said she hopes whoever wins..

It has positive implications




