Klopp hails 'incredible' Rhys Williams Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:41s - Published 4 minutes ago Klopp hails 'incredible' Rhys Williams Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praises 19-year-old defender Rhys Williams saying the teenager cannot stop smiling, adding that without injured Virgil Van Dijk 'everyone must step up'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this