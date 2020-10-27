Global  
 

US election: Voters in Washington DC give their opinions on Trump

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
US election: Voters in Washington DC give their opinions on Trump

US election: Voters in Washington DC give their opinions on Trump

Voters in Washington DC give their opinions on Donald Trump's presidency asthey pick the next man in the White House.


Lil Pump Says He's Ignoring Hip-Hop Haters, Still Endorsing Trump

 Lil Pump is blocking out haters who don't like his political views ... he's focusing on what 4 more years of President Trump means for him, and he's loving it!!!..
TMZ.com

AG Bill Barr Has Election Day Steak, Feels Confident Things Will Go Peacefully

 Attorney General Bill Barr doesn't seem to be on edge like most of the country -- he looks pretty chill after lunch ... and he believes Americans will be chill..
TMZ.com

The states where you can register to vote on Election Day

 There are 19 states, and the District of Columbia, where voters can register and vote all on Election Day.
CBS News

White House, stores prep for US election protests

 In anticipation of protests related to the 2020 US election, more fencing was added to the perimeter of the White House and businesses in Washington DC are..
USATODAY.com

DNC chairman Tom Perez expresses confidence in Joe Biden on election night

 Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez is expressing confidence that Joe Biden will come away with a win in the race for the White House against..
CBS News

Trump returns to the White House ahead of election night

 President Trump is back at the White House, where he plans to spend the evening watching returns. After Democrats maintained a lead in early voting across..
CBS News

Lil Wayne's Girlfriend Dumps Him, Reportedly Over Trump Endorsement

 Lil Wayne is single once again -- his GF, model Denise Bidot, is moving on ... and it sounds like his endorsement of President Trump was the last straw. Denise..
TMZ.com

Washington vote-by-mail system earns perfect score in new ranking

Between President Donald Trump's unproven claims that vote-by-mail causes fraud, the disruption...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Trump and Biden continue different campaign approaches on eve of election

President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden are making their final pitches to...
CBS News - Published

Essential Politics: The final countdown

Essential Politics: The final countdown WASHINGTON — It’s been a long year. But by this time next week, the voting will be over. It’s...
WorldNews - Published


KOINNews

KOIN News RT @JacquelynAbadTV: About 78% of voters in Washington Co. have turned in their ballots. @KOINNews https://t.co/hcCnKczLza 1 hour ago

JacquelynAbadTV

Jacquelyn Abad About 78% of voters in Washington Co. have turned in their ballots. @KOINNews https://t.co/hcCnKczLza 2 hours ago

Davesmithhhhh

Dave Smith @secupp Yeah I’m sure Trump supporters that are making historic gains with Jewish voters decided to do this on the… https://t.co/bCXoxg6V4O 7 hours ago

nbc15_madison

NBC15 News RT @GrayDCnews: The @GOP and @TheDemocrats give their final message to voters before Election Day. WATCH Washington Bureau Chief @J_Policas… 3 days ago

GrayDCnews

Gray Television Washington News Bureau The @GOP and @TheDemocrats give their final message to voters before Election Day. WATCH Washington Bureau Chief… https://t.co/ZCZjv7u4Zu 3 days ago

_tjh_

Terry Harris I mean, Washington State should maybe bolster its election laws with a Constitutional Amendment to give state voter… https://t.co/fnlR5Qh2rI 1 week ago

PamRenard

Pam Renard RT @KAPPKVEW: Secretary of State Kim Wyman said security enhancements and Washington's long history with voting by mail should give voters… 1 week ago

KAPPKVEW

KAPP-KVEW Secretary of State Kim Wyman said security enhancements and Washington's long history with voting by mail should gi… https://t.co/Cxg8PNzFsM 1 week ago


Voting at Washington High School [Video]

Voting at Washington High School

Our Ben Jordan is at Washington High School as voters head to cast their ballot.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:47Published
Florida Democrats hold early turnout edge over GOP voters ahead of Election Day [Video]

Florida Democrats hold early turnout edge over GOP voters ahead of Election Day

What should you be watching for and what are the different scenarios that could play out? Our Washington correspondent Joe St. George tonight tracking the race for the White House.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 02:22Published
Voters in Washington D.C. willingly wait in long lines for the first day in-person early voting [Video]

Voters in Washington D.C. willingly wait in long lines for the first day in-person early voting

Voters were seen waiting in long lines in Washington, D.C. as the city started in-person early voting Tuesday (October 27).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published