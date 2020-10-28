Election Day crowds gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington DC
Election Day crowds started to gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House in Washington DC, on Tuesday (November 3).
Further footage shows police use pepper spray to disperse North Carolina march to pollsHundreds of people in Graham city, North Carolina, gathered near a polling location to attend the “I Am Change Legacy March To the Polls,” which was organised by Rev.
Riot police push back crowds of protesters during unrest in Philadelphia