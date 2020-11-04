Hurricane Zeta recovery one week later

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 2 minutes ago

With all the Election Day coverage, some local business leaders are still keeping Hurricane Zeta recovery efforts on the radar and at the top of the list here in South Mississippi.

- - <nats>- it's been about a week since- hurricane zeta took the gulf- coast region by storm...- and still today, the clean up - continues...- south mississippi insurance - agents have been busy ever sinc- - - a balancing act between handlin- their own losses - and- those of their clients.

- <nats>- the projected price tag of- zeta's overall loss to onshore- - - - properties throughout the gulf- coast region - more - than $4-billion - dollars...accordi ng to the - insurance - journal on tuesday...with south- mississippi residents still - on edge as we keep a close eye- out for these last few weeks- of this very active hurricane - season.

- as for being covered when next- year's season rolls around... - jennifer arde, arde insurance - group: "it's never too late.

Of- course, it's not going- to go back and cover any damage- that's someone's already had, - but starting new- with a new policy.

We can write- new policies.

We can add wind t- policies.

As of the - effective date, when they - purchase the policy, it's - effective."

- toni miles, news 25: "and for - those of you who are still- cleaning up after hurricane - zeta, lowe's stores throughout- south mississippi on wednesday- will have - a bucket brigade give-away to - help you out."- jesse hahn, store manager,- lowe's d'iberville: "we have- some cleaning - supplies for the community.

- lowe's has a long history of- helping the community - after these events.

Of course,- we want to be a beacon of light- for our community.

Come - - - - on out at 10 am.

It's while - supplies last.

As you can see,- we have some stuff that's going- to help the community."

- the give-away is first- come-first serve wednesday- - - - morning at lowe's locations in- d'iberville, waveland, gautier- and - gulfport.

- toni miles, news 25.-