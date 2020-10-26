The Latino vote in Las Vegas for the 2020 election.

Sam RT @Samio331: Bidenharris Arizona Phoenix Tempe New Mexico Las Vegas Reno Nevada Fort Lauderdale Miami Dade Florida Orlando Tampa Latino Me… 2 hours ago
Sam RT @Samio331: Don’t REGRET! Bidenharris Arizona Phoenix Tempe New Mexico Las Vegas Reno Nevada Fort Lauderdale Miami Dade Florida Orlando T… 2 hours ago
Sam Don’t REGRET! Bidenharris Arizona Phoenix Tempe New Mexico Las Vegas Reno Nevada Fort Lauderdale Miami Dade Florida… https://t.co/3zqR2sNJf3 11 hours ago
Sam Bidenharris Arizona Phoenix Tempe New Mexico Las Vegas Reno Nevada Fort Lauderdale Miami Dade Florida Orlando Tampa… https://t.co/clbzOgqfoJ 23 hours ago
Sam Bidenharris Arizona Phoenix Tempe New Mexico Las Vegas Reno Nevada Fort Lauderdale Miami Dade Florida Orlando Tampa… https://t.co/HEiOCpwl3K 23 hours ago
kyle green @_RichardHall Nevada might turn red. Las Vegas is hardcore latino and they are voting trump. Wisconsin is probably… https://t.co/iJXInEKfLK 1 day ago
YML RT @Erik_Verduzco: This is the turnout in East Las Vegas today for @EdgarFloresNV #BidenHarris promoting the Latino vote. #EarlyVoting http… 2 days ago
Freddie Torres @AlPunto @MarcAnthony @EvaLongoria @Lin_Manuel @edwardjolmos @TheRitaMoreno @angelicavale @manaoficial… https://t.co/jJC7gWZtsq 2 days ago
Las Vegas Ballpark is one voting center in Clark CountyLas Vegas Ballpark is one voting center in Clark County for the 2020 General Election.
Steady stream of voters dropping off mail-in ballots in Las VegasA steady stream of voters dropping off mail-in ballots in Las Vegas at Clark County registrar's office.
Nevada GOP and Dems watch parties tonight in Las VegasNevada GOP and Dems watch parties tonight in Las Vegas on Election Night 2020.