CTRL+ALT+TRICK_TREAT Movie

CTRL+ALT+TRICK_TREAT Movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: During the 2020 pandemic, a group of friends spend Halloween messing around with a Ouija Board over Zoom.

But with the world online, making a connection has never been easier.

Director: Harvard John Writer: Harvard John Stars: Emma-Kate Barry, Charlie Howard, India Howland