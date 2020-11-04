MARRY HARRY Movie - Veanne Cox, David Spadora, Diane Phelan Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:00s - Published 4 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:00s - Published MARRY HARRY Movie - Veanne Cox, David Spadora, Diane Phelan MARRY HARRY Movie (2020) - Plot synopsis: Boy meets girl on a block in the East Village, a place like no other, where muses come to life, singing and dancing and magically providing guidance to two misguided romantics and their loving, albeit controlling, parents. Genre: Romantic musical comedy Director: Bill Castellino Writer: Jennifer Manocherian Stars: Veanne Cox, Paul Salvatoriello, David Spadora, Jesse Manocherian, Tony Melson 0

