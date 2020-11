THE ILLUSTRATOR movie Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:23s - Published 1 week ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:23s - Published THE ILLUSTRATOR movie THE ILLUSTRATOR movie trailer (2020) - Plot synopsis: In a post-apocalyptic Miami, a young woman clashes with her secretive and enigmatic boss in a divided America where one totalitarian political party reigns. Director: Aaron Escobar Writers: Aaron Escobar , Aaron Escobar Stars: Yadira Escobar, Reinaldo Escobar, Benjamin Escobar 0

