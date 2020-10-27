Donald Trump: Winning is easy, losing is never easy

Donald Trump says 'winning is easy' but 'losing is hard' at his campaignheadquarters where he visited Tuesday to thank dozens of staffers working toget him reelected.



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Donald Trump 45th president of the United States Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History



The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to trickle in. Polls are also closed in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and in most of North Carolina and Florida. CNN projects Trump will win the state of Indiana and its 11 electoral votes. Over 100 million Americans voted before the polls opened on November 3rd, 2020. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36 Published on November 4, 1252 On horse or on foot, voters so far peaceful at polls



[NFA] Some voted amid a power outage under the glow of lanterns. Others marched to the polls as part of a band. And a rare few even rode in on horseback to cast their ballots. By whatever means possible, massive numbers of Americans voted - and apparently in a peaceful manner. Lisa Bernhard produced this report. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:19 Published on November 4, 1252 Latino voters are crucial to victory in Nevada Latino voters are crucial to winning in Nevada, with roughly 30% of the state identifying with that demographic. President Trump and Joe Biden have invested..

CBS News 16 minutes ago What it was like covering the Trump and Biden campaigns CBS News campaign reporters Nicole Sganga and Bo Erickson join CBSN's "Red & Blue" to discuss what it's been likely covering the Trump and Biden campaigns this..

CBS News 20 minutes ago