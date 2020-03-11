5pm Election Polls Erica and Cody Live 11.03.2020

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 3 minutes ago

##### more than a million and a half voters in kentucky had already voted coming into today...either through absentee ballot or early in- person voting.

For the rest...it has meant standing in line...some for a long time...others not long at all.

more than a million and a half voters in kentucky had already voted coming into today...either through absentee ballot or early in- person voting.

joellen hardin: "creature of habit. I didnt want to do the mail in ballot, or vote three days early.

I didnt want to do the mail in ballot, or vote three days early.

joey wilson: "i didn't want anything to drop in the news and i may have already cast my vote so i wanted to wait to do that.

Amy wright: "i believe strongly in voting in person on the day of the election, i want to make sure my vote is counted."

Amy wright: "i believe strongly in voting in person on the day of the election, i want to make sure my vote is counted."