Ann Coulter says Shy Trumpers could wrongfoot opinion polls
Conservative commentator Ann Coulter says ‘shocking numbers of people’ plan to secretly vote for Donald Trump in the US presidential election – raising the possibility that opinion polls which put rival Joe Biden in the lead could be ‘spectacularly wrong’ as they were in 2016 when Hillary Clinton was projected to win.
[NFA] Some voted amid a power outage under the glow of lanterns. Others marched to the polls as part of a band. And a rare few even rode in on horseback to cast their ballots. By whatever means possible, massive numbers of Americans voted - and apparently in a peaceful manner. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to trickle in. Polls are also closed in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and in most of North Carolina and Florida. CNN projects Trump will win the state of Indiana and its 11 electoral votes. Over 100 million Americans voted before the polls opened on November 3rd, 2020.
Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse faces off against Democrat Chris Janicek. Sasse was first elected to the US Senate in 2014. He handily won his seat by over 30 percentage points. Nebraskans overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Business Insider reports the Senate is a "safe" Republican seat.
Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci predicts Donald Trump will lose the US presidential election for failing to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and alienating democratic allies in favour of 'praising despots'.
Facebook-owned instant messaging application WhatsApp has redesigned its storage management tool to make the platform more useful for people to easily identify, review and bulk delete content that may be acquiring more space on their phones. The tech giant now offers easy clean-up suggestions by bucketing both large files and media that has been forwarded many times, sorting files according to size in descending order, and by providing a way to preview files before deleting them. The new update also allows users to see a preview of media before selecting one or multiple items to delete. The new storage management tools are rolling out to users worldwide this week. When available, users can navigate to the new tool by going to Settings followed by Storage and data, and access the Manage storage option
Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced the UK's terror threat level has been increased from substantial to severe, following an attack in Vienna, Austria.
Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced the UK's terror threat level has been increased from substantial to severe, following an attack in Vienna, Austria.

Ms Patel insisted the change was a "precautionary measure" and "was not based on any specific threat".