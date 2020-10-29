Ann Coulter says Shy Trumpers could wrongfoot opinion polls

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter says ‘shocking numbers of people’ plan to secretly vote for Donald Trump in the US presidential election – raising the possibility that opinion polls which put rival Joe Biden in the lead could be ‘spectacularly wrong’ as they were in 2016 when Hillary Clinton was projected to win.

Report by Chinnianl.

