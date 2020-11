Deathsport movie (1978) - David Carradine, Claudia Jennings, Richard Lynch Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:13s - Published 3 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:13s - Published Deathsport movie (1978) - David Carradine, Claudia Jennings, Richard Lynch Deathsport movie (1978) - Plot synopsis: Futuristic Science Fiction about a sport to the death, using "destructocycles". Directors: Allan Arkush, Nicholas Niciphor, Roger Corman Writers: Nicholas Niciphor, Donald E. Stewart, Frances Doel Stars: David Carradine, Claudia Jennings, Richard Lynch 0

