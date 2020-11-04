Emma Withrow live shot interview
More and more people are trickling into the election headquarters right behind me and it doesnt seem to be slowing down with a little less than four hours until the final drop off deadline.
I went into the headquarters earlier today and the tensions seemed high with almost every shaded voting booth filled.
But one voter i spoke with today wasnt just concerned about the election results but more so what would ensue in our communtiy after they came out.
Clairice wilsey, lane county resident: there a lot of polarity going on and threats of protests and cities are boarding up buildings and i think that really pathetic and really sa?
Wilsey said no matter who wins there should be no riots or destruction, as of the end of last night... more than 200- thousand ballots had been returned.
With 274 thousand registered voters, that's a 73-percent turnout which is pretty astronomical.
