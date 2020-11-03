Hill opts out of 2020 season

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 5 minutes ago

Native kylin hill's mississippi state football career is offically over..

The running back took to social media this morning to announce that he is opting out of the rest of the season to declare for the 2021 nfl draft his statement saying in part quote i would like to thank the entire mississippi state coaching staff for giving me the opportun ity to live out my dream and play at msu end quote... he also revealed shortly after that he was dealing with some personal issues as his brother recently had brain surgery and covid 19 affected his brother and mother as well... he said head coach mike leach was very understanding of his situation and never rushed him back to the field..

Hill tallied over 3100 yards and 22 touchdowns in his three and a half years at mississippi state...