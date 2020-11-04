Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip Movie - Elisabeth Donaldson, Ryann Liebl, Wes Tank Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:31s - Published 2 weeks ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:31s - Published Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip Movie - Elisabeth Donaldson, Ryann Liebl, Wes Tank Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip Movie (2020) - Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Two friends go on a road trip to the Northwoods of Wisconsin and get more than they bargained for...a comedy about friendship, life and finding your way. Gravitas Ventures Written & Directed by Ryann Liebl Stars: Elisabeth Donaldson, Ryann Liebl, Wes Tank Genre: Comedy Release date: November 22, 2020 0

