Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip Movie - Elisabeth Donaldson, Ryann Liebl, Wes Tank

Mags and Julie Go On A Road Trip Movie (2020) - Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Two friends go on a road trip to the Northwoods of Wisconsin and get more than they bargained for...a comedy about friendship, life and finding your way.

Gravitas Ventures Written & Directed by Ryann Liebl Stars: Elisabeth Donaldson, Ryann Liebl, Wes Tank Genre: Comedy Release date: November 22, 2020


