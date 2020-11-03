Churches in St. Louis County host drive-thru communion on election day
During this year of the COVID pandemic, political turmoil, and civil unrest, how many times have you heard someone say, “Lord, help us”?
KPLR11 West St. Louis County churches host drive-thru communion on election day https://t.co/0DPyFCkkPI 30 minutes ago
FOX2now West St. Louis County churches host drive-thru communion on election day https://t.co/MWU3BiOVeP 51 minutes ago
Davidson Co. election workers set up voting precincts ahead of Election DayWith hours left until polls open for the presidential election, Davidson County election officials were busy transforming schools, churches, and libraries into voting precincts.