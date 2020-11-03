Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Churches in St. Louis County host drive-thru communion on election day

Video Credit: KTVI - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Churches in St. Louis County host drive-thru communion on election day

Churches in St. Louis County host drive-thru communion on election day

During this year of the COVID pandemic, political turmoil, and civil unrest, how many times have you heard someone say, “Lord, help us”?


You Might Like


Tweets about this

KPLR11

KPLR11 West St. Louis County churches host drive-thru communion on election day https://t.co/0DPyFCkkPI 30 minutes ago

FOX2now

FOX2now West St. Louis County churches host drive-thru communion on election day https://t.co/MWU3BiOVeP 51 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Davidson Co. election workers set up voting precincts ahead of Election Day [Video]

Davidson Co. election workers set up voting precincts ahead of Election Day

With hours left until polls open for the presidential election, Davidson County election officials were busy transforming schools, churches, and libraries into voting precincts.

Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville     Duration: 02:03Published