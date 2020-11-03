It's Election Day!

Video Credit: KEZI - Published 2 minutes ago

KEZI 9 News Reporter Emma Withrow gets a first-hand look at what's happening at the ballot boxes in downtown Eugene and talks to local voters.

More and more people are trickling into the election headquarters right behind me and it doesnt seem to be slowing down with a little less than four hours until the final drop off deadline.

I went into the headquarters earlier today and the tensions seemed high with almost every shaded voting booth filled.

But one voter i spoke with today wasnt just concerned about the election results but more so what would ensue in our communtiy after they came out.

Clairice wilsey, lane county resident: there a lot of polarity going on and threats of protests and cities are boarding up buildings and i think that really pathetic and really sa?

Wilsey said no matter who wins there should be no riots or destruction, as of the end of last night... more than 200- thousand ballots had been returned.

With 274 thousand registered voters, that's a 73-percent turnout which is pretty astronomical.

Ill have another live report with an update in about 30 minutes reporting live in eugene emma withrow