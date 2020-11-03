Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

It's Election Day!

Video Credit: KEZI - Published
It's Election Day!

It's Election Day!

KEZI 9 News Reporter Emma Withrow gets a first-hand look at what's happening at the ballot boxes in downtown Eugene and talks to local voters.

Emma?

More and more people are trickling into the election headquarters right behind me and it doesnt seem to be slowing down with a little less than four hours until the final drop off deadline.

I went into the headquarters earlier today and the tensions seemed high with almost every shaded voting booth filled.

But one voter i spoke with today wasnt just concerned about the election results but more so what would ensue in our communtiy after they came out.

9:06: 30?

Clairice wilsey, lane county resident: there a lot of polarity going on and threats of protests and cities are boarding up buildings and i think that really pathetic and really sa?

Wilsey said no matter who wins there should be no riots or destruction, as of the end of last night... more than 200- thousand ballots had been returned.

With 274 thousand registered voters, that's a 73-percent turnout which is pretty astronomical.

Ill have another live report with an update in about 30 minutes reporting live in eugene emma withrow




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Election Night 2020: Why COVID, Mail-in Voting… or Trump Might Delay the Results

Election Night 2020: Why COVID, Mail-in Voting… or Trump Might Delay the Results The end is in sight for the 2020 election cycle, but don’t get too eager: Election Day 2020 may end...
The Wrap - Published

On Election Day, Instagram mistakenly tells some users that ‘Tomorrow is Election Day’

Today is Election Day in the United States, but some Instagram users are being told otherwise As...
9to5Mac - Published

Trump and Biden spend the night before Election Day in key battleground states

President Trump and Joe Biden are spending their final day before the election in key battleground...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

People with COVID-19 cast their ballot [Video]

People with COVID-19 cast their ballot

People under quarantine orders due to the coronavirus needed a way to cast their vote on Election Day.

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 01:56Published
Churches in St. Louis County host drive-thru communion on election day [Video]

Churches in St. Louis County host drive-thru communion on election day

During this year of the COVID pandemic, political turmoil, and civil unrest, how many times have you heard someone say, “Lord, help us”?

Credit: KTVI     Duration: 01:50Published
Smooth Sailing On Election Day In LA County Following Droves Of Early Voting [Video]

Smooth Sailing On Election Day In LA County Following Droves Of Early Voting

More than 3.1 million Los Angeles County voters have already cast early ballots as tens of thousands more hit the polls on Election Day Tuesday in what could be a historic turnout.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:34Published