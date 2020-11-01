Global  
 

Joe Biden Wins Maryland And Its 10 Electoral College Votes

Joe Biden Wins Maryland And Its 10 Electoral College Votes
Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden wins Maryland.

Biden Leads Early Electoral Projections, Up 85-55 on Trump

With little early surprises, the Associated Press has Democrat Joe Biden up on President Donald Trump...
Newsmax - Published

US election polls tracker: who is leading in swing states, Trump or Biden?

US election polls tracker: who is leading in swing states, Trump or Biden? Joe Biden is leading ​Donald Trump in the national polls for the presidential election. But that...
WorldNews - Published

US election: Joe Biden has options, Donald Trump walks narrow path

US election: Joe Biden has options, Donald Trump walks narrow path President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden each has a path to the 270 Electoral...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History [Video]

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History

The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to..

Ignoring The Truth, Trump Insists Election Results Will Be Called On The Same Day [Video]

Ignoring The Truth, Trump Insists Election Results Will Be Called On The Same Day

A record-shattering 100 million Americans cast their ballots in the 2020 general election before polls opened Tuesday. CNN reports the millions of mail-in ballots are expected to lead to a delay in the..

Both Trump And Biden Could Declare Themselves As Winners On Election Night [Video]

Both Trump And Biden Could Declare Themselves As Winners On Election Night

According to Business Insider, President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden may both end up declaring victory on Tuesday, November 3, Election Night. This is based on certain scenarios..

