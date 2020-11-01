Joe Biden Wins Maryland And Its 10 Electoral College Votes

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. HistoryThe 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to..
Ignoring The Truth, Trump Insists Election Results Will Be Called On The Same DayA record-shattering 100 million Americans cast their ballots in the 2020 general election before polls opened Tuesday. CNN reports the millions of mail-in ballots are expected to lead to a delay in the..
Both Trump And Biden Could Declare Themselves As Winners On Election NightAccording to Business Insider, President Donald Trump and former Vice-President Joe Biden may both end up declaring victory on Tuesday, November 3, Election Night.
This is based on certain scenarios..