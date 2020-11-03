Global  
 

US election results: 0130 update - 18 states called

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published
A look at the US election results called at 0130 November 4.

18 states havebeen called so far, with no swing between democrat or republican states from2016.


Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Trump voter predicts landslide by divine intervention [Video]

Trump voter predicts landslide by divine intervention

A Republican voter in Palm Beach, Florida has told ITV News’ Julie Etchingham that Donald Trump will win a landslide victory in the US presidential election – citing divine intervention because God wants Trump around. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:24Published
GOP Incumbent Rep. Troy Balderson Projected To Beat Challenger Alaina Shearer [Video]

GOP Incumbent Rep. Troy Balderson Projected To Beat Challenger Alaina Shearer

GOP Rep. Troy Balderson is projected to win against Democratic challenger Alaina Shearer in Ohio's 12th Congressional District. Business Insider reports the district is located in central Ohio outside of Columbus. It is home to all of Delaware, Morrow, and Licking counties, as well as parts of Franklin, Marion, Richland, and Muskingum counties. Balderson is finishing his first full term in office after being elected in a 2018 special election.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published

Mitch McConnell Wins 7th Term as Republicans Battle to Keep Senate

 The top Senate Republican, a prime target of national Democrats, prevailed over Amy McGrath, a well-financed military veteran, as he fought to keep his perch as..
NYTimes.com

US election: Control of Senate at stake as Trump's allies face Democrats

 Control of the Senate was a razor-close proposition in today's election as Republicans fought to retain their majority against a surge of Democrats challenging..
New Zealand Herald

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History [Video]

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History

The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:36Published
When to expect election results in swing states [Video]

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 04:03Published
Ignoring The Truth, Trump Insists Election Results Will Be Called On The Same Day [Video]

Ignoring The Truth, Trump Insists Election Results Will Be Called On The Same Day

A record-shattering 100 million Americans cast their ballots in the 2020 general election before polls opened Tuesday. CNN reports the millions of mail-in ballots are expected to lead to a delay in the..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:38Published