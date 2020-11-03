Daniella Levine Cava Declares Victory In Miami-Dade Mayoral Race

Facing South Florida's Jim DeFede Looks At Early Numbers For A Few Key South Florida RacesDeFede started with the race for Miami-Dade mayor between Commissioners Daniella Levine Cava and Steve Bovo.
Miami-Dade Commissioners Battling To Be County Mayor Cast Their Ballots On Election DaySteve Bovo and Daniella Levine Cava are fighting to replace outgoing Mayor Carlos Gimenez.
Two Candidates Running For Miami-Dade Mayor Cast Their Ballots On TuesdayCommissioner Esteban Bovo voted in Hialeah, Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava cast her ballot in Palmetto Bay.