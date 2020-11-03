Global  
 

Daniella Levine Cava Declares Victory In Miami-Dade Mayoral Race

Daniella Levine Cava Declares Victory In Miami-Dade Mayoral Race
Levine Cava beat out fellow Miami-Dade Commissioner Steve Bovo.

Facing South Florida's Jim DeFede Looks At Early Numbers For A Few Key South Florida Races [Video]

Facing South Florida's Jim DeFede Looks At Early Numbers For A Few Key South Florida Races

DeFede started with the race for Miami-Dade mayor between Commissioners Daniella Levine Cava and Steve Bovo.

Miami-Dade Commissioners Battling To Be County Mayor Cast Their Ballots On Election Day [Video]

Miami-Dade Commissioners Battling To Be County Mayor Cast Their Ballots On Election Day

Steve Bovo and Daniella Levine Cava are fighting to replace outgoing Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Two Candidates Running For Miami-Dade Mayor Cast Their Ballots On Tuesday [Video]

Two Candidates Running For Miami-Dade Mayor Cast Their Ballots On Tuesday

Commissioner Esteban Bovo voted in Hialeah, Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava cast her ballot in Palmetto Bay.

