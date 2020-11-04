Dr. Deborah Birx's Dire Warning Regarding COVID-19

Dr. Deborah Birx one of the White House's most senior coronavirus advisers, issued a dire warning on November 2.

Dr. Birx her warned the Covid-19 pandemic is going to get much, much worse before it gets any better.

Birx said: "We are entering the most concerning and most deadly phase of this pandemic".

Dr. Birx went on to warn that the coming weeks and months could lead to an increased mortality rate from the virus.

Dr, Birx warned that the US could see more than 100,000 new cases per day this week.

Birx cautions that as hospitals fill up, we could see a return to hospitals operating at capacity and rationing ventilators.