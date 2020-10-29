Nigel Farage predicts ‘radical’ Trump second term

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage says Donald Trump will have ‘nothing to fear’ in a second term, predicting that a more ‘radical’ and ‘unconstrained’ presidency will be like having his ‘straight jacket removed’.
Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party has applied to the Electoral Commission to changeits name to Reform UK. The party contested 275 seats and took 2% of votes inthe 2019 general election, but did not succeed in electing an MP.
Courtesy: YouTube - Donald J Trump US President Donald Trump invited BrexitParty founder Nigel Farage on stage during a campaign rally in Goodyear,Arizona introducing him as "one of the most powerful men in Europe".
A Republican voter in Palm Beach, Florida has told ITV News' Julie Etchingham that Donald Trump will win a landslide victory in the US presidential election – citing divine intervention because God wants Trump around.
Conservative commentator Ann Coulter says 'shocking numbers of people' plan to secretly vote for Donald Trump in the US presidential election – raising the possibility that opinion polls which put rival Joe Biden in the lead could be 'spectacularly wrong' as they were in 2016 when Hillary Clinton was projected to win.