Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Polls Closing In NV 4th Congressional District

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Polls Closing In NV 4th Congressional District

Polls Closing In NV 4th Congressional District

Polls began closing at 6 p.m.

Pacific Time in Nevada for 2020's Election Day.

Representative Steven Horsford faces Republican Jim Marchant in the state's 4th Congressional District.

The district covers the entire southern half of Nevada and includes northern Clark County.

Horsford is serving his second non-consecutive term in the seat, says Business Insider.

He is the first Black member of the US House of Representatives to represent Nevada.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Colorado 3rd Congressional District election results

Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Refresh this page for updated results on Colorado's...
Denver Post - Published

Incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon and Democrat Kara Eastman vie to represent Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District

Nebraska's 2nd Congressional District isn't just a competitive congressional race, but also casts a...
Business Insider - Published Also reported by •cbs4.com


Election 2020: Malliotakis, Rose Spar In Final Stretch Of Contentious Race For 11th Congressional District

The 11th Congressional District is the city's only swing district, covering Southern Brooklyn and...
CBS 2 - Published Also reported by •Business Insider



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

GOP Incumbent Rep. Troy Balderson Projected To Beat Challenger Alaina Shearer [Video]

GOP Incumbent Rep. Troy Balderson Projected To Beat Challenger Alaina Shearer

GOP Rep. Troy Balderson is projected to win against Democratic challenger Alaina Shearer in Ohio's 12th Congressional District. Business Insider reports the district is located in central Ohio outside..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:29Published
Laura Loomer attempt to unseat Lois Frankel for 21st Congressional District [Video]

Laura Loomer attempt to unseat Lois Frankel for 21st Congressional District

Laura Loomer looks to make history, become youngest woman to be elected to Congress.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:37Published
U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel optimistic about re-election to 21st Congressional District [Video]

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel optimistic about re-election to 21st Congressional District

U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel optimistic that she will be re-elected and Joe Biden defeat Donald Trump.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:34Published