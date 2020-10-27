Global  
 

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reelected for 7th term

Video Credit: USA Today News (Domestic) - Duration: 00:41s - Published
In a closely watched race, the Republican Senator was reelected despite a strong push by Democrats nationwide to replace him.


Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell keeps Kentucky seat

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky. The 78-year-old...
Denver Post - Published Also reported by •Business InsiderHNGNUpworthy


Senate Republicans fighting to keep majority

Senate Republicans are defending nearly half of the seats up for reelection this year, as they try to...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


McConnell: Democrats' call to pack Supreme Court is 'the same old threats and intimidation'

Democrats who have floated the idea of expanding the size of the Supreme Court are simply reiterating...
FOXNews.com - Published


rebellegrrl

JoAnne -Vote Early- O’Bar Legat RT @howiefoxjokes: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wins Kentucky senate race. Once again the tortoise beat the hare. 11 seconds ago

howiefoxjokes

Howie Fox Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wins Kentucky senate race. Once again the tortoise beat the hare. 16 seconds ago

Iloveulord4ever

Fadeyibi RT @ABC: BREAKING: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will win the Senate race in Kentucky, @ABC News projects. https://t.co/ua0825iAjo… 18 seconds ago

chacha_rubio

FredTrumpHatesDonald In his victory speech, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) invokes MLK: “When I witnessed Dr. Martin Luth… https://t.co/qH7FpcRkqy 19 seconds ago

cryinglambs

American RT @MSNBC: BREAKING: Majority Leader McConnell wins another US Senate term in Kentucky, NBC News projects. https://t.co/jiuMVB9t69 29 seconds ago

aebuckley2

anne buckley RT @NewsHour: NEW: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will win reelection in Kentucky, according to an Associated Press race call. More… 47 seconds ago

yoongiseesaw931

𝔠𝔥𝔢𝔩𝔩𝔢 ⁷ᴰ² 🖤:)🔞⛓📌⟭⟬ RT @therecount: In his victory speech, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) invokes MLK: “When I witnessed Dr. Martin Luther King’… 1 minute ago

APhilpottWKYT

Amber Philpott RT @WKYT: Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky. https://t.co/SXsiMyE9Y4 1 minute ago


McConnell 'keeping front-row seat' in Senate [Video]

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won re-election on Tuesday, though his party's majority in the chamber remains imperiled as it defends 12 hotly contested seats while Democrats are on..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:03Published
Mitch McConnell wins 7th term in Senate [Video]

Winning his seventh term representing Kentucky in the U.S. Senate, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has defeated Democratic challenger and retired Marine Corps Lt. Amy McGrath.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 01:08Published
5pm Christy Live McConnell 11.03.2020 [Video]

Christy covers Mitch McConnell in the KY senate race.

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KYPublished