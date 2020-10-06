Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Polls Closing In NV 4th Congressional District

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:31s - Published
Polls Closing In NV 4th Congressional District

Polls Closing In NV 4th Congressional District

Polls began closing at 6 p.m.

Pacific Time in Nevada for 2020's Election Day.

Representative Steven Horsford faces Republican Jim Marchant in the state's 4th Congressional District.

The district covers the entire southern half of Nevada and includes northern Clark County.

Horsford is serving his second non-consecutive term in the seat, says Business Insider.

He is the first Black member of the US House of Representatives to represent Nevada.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Colorado 3rd Congressional District election results

Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. Refresh this page for updated results on Colorado's...
Denver Post - Published


Tweets about this

MoniqueLopezFOX

Monique Lopez FOX 11 8th Congressional District candidates prepare, with polls closing in minutes. https://t.co/cUFe7VXFKH 49 minutes ago

BGOV

Bloomberg Government At 9pm ET, polls close in Arizona, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Texas. Nebraska is also closing, including the… https://t.co/l3QSQDVstr 50 minutes ago

jeff_dahdah

Jeff Dahdah Polls are a little more than an hour away from closing in Wisconsin. I am covering a battleground congressional dis… https://t.co/rQI8nyrQOP 2 hours ago

WKYT

WKYT The closing of the polls in Kentucky signals the end of a lot of hard work for the campaigns in the race for the st… https://t.co/XbsELDVsmL 3 hours ago

D_Raghnaill

Deborah Reynolds RT @notesonthefront: Biden leading. Trump closing the gap. 90 million Americans have already voted. Counting mail-in ballots for days. An… 2 days ago

notesonthefront

Michael Taft Biden leading. Trump closing the gap. 90 million Americans have already voted. Counting mail-in ballots for days.… https://t.co/UD93U9UvKo 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Polls Show Tight Race Between Democrat Max Rose, Republican Nicole Malliotakis [Video]

Polls Show Tight Race Between Democrat Max Rose, Republican Nicole Malliotakis

New York City's 11th Congressional District has one of the most highly contested congressional races in the country. It's between incumbent Democrat Max Rose and Republican challenger Nicole..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:25Published
Debate Held In Pennsylvania's First Congressional District [Video]

Debate Held In Pennsylvania's First Congressional District

Recent polls show incumbent Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick holds a double-digit lead.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:54Published