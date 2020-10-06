Polls Closing In NV 4th Congressional District

Polls began closing at 6 p.m.

Pacific Time in Nevada for 2020's Election Day.

Representative Steven Horsford faces Republican Jim Marchant in the state's 4th Congressional District.

The district covers the entire southern half of Nevada and includes northern Clark County.

Horsford is serving his second non-consecutive term in the seat, says Business Insider.

He is the first Black member of the US House of Representatives to represent Nevada.