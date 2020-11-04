Marjorie Taylor Greene, QANON Promoter, Wins Congressional Seat
Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has won her Congressional race in Georgia.
CNN reports that Greene is a businesswoman "known for espousing conspiratorial and bigoted views." She has promoted "Q," an anonymous central character in a conspiracy theory.
According to the conspiracy theory Pres.
Donald Trump secretly fights to bring down a cabal of pedophiles.
The Democratic candidate, Kevin Van Ausdal, withdrew from the race for family and personal reasons.
Greene's victory in her conservative district was overwhelming.