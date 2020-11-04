Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marjorie Taylor Greene, QANON Promoter, Wins Congressional Seat

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:37s - Published
Marjorie Taylor Greene, QANON Promoter, Wins Congressional Seat

Marjorie Taylor Greene, QANON Promoter, Wins Congressional Seat

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has won her Congressional race in Georgia.

CNN reports that Greene is a businesswoman "known for espousing conspiratorial and bigoted views." She has promoted "Q," an anonymous central character in a conspiracy theory.

According to the conspiracy theory Pres.

Donald Trump secretly fights to bring down a cabal of pedophiles.

The Democratic candidate, Kevin Van Ausdal, withdrew from the race for family and personal reasons.

Greene's victory in her conservative district was overwhelming.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The first QAnon-supporting congressional candidate has been elected to Congress

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Republican who has supported the QAnon conspiracy theory, has been elected...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this