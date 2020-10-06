Global  
 

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s
Colorado Proposition 115 Seeks To Ban Abortions At 22 Weeks Of Pregnancy

Colorado voters headed to the polls today to weigh in on CO Prop 115.

The proposition focuses on the prohibition of Late-Term Abortion.

According to Business Insider, the ballot referendum would prohibit most abortions at or after 22 weeks of pregnancy.

The measure would ban all abortions at 22 weeks of pregnancy except in some cases.

The only exception to the proposed law would be if abortion is necessary to save the life of the pregnant person.

Colorado is one of six states that does not have a law restricting abortion after a particular date of pregnancy.


