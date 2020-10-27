Trump leads Biden in Florida

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:33s - Published 3 minutes ago

President Donald Trump was narrowly leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida on Tuesday, while other competitive swing states that will help decide the election outcome, such as Georgia , remained up in the air.

Trump appears to have lost some support among white men and older people in Georgia and Virginia, key parts of his voter base, according to Edison Research polls on Tuesday.

While Trump is still winning the majority of those voters, some of them switched to supporting his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, the exit polls showed.

Edison’s polls showed Trump winning seven in 10 white men in Georgia, which is down from an eight in 10 advantage over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.

And while Trump is winning six in 10 voters who are at least 65 years old in Georgia, that is down from a seven in 10 four years ago.