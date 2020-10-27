Global  
 

Trump leads Biden in Florida

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 01:33s
Trump leads Biden in Florida

Trump leads Biden in Florida

President Donald Trump was narrowly leading Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground state of Florida on Tuesday, while other competitive swing states that will help decide the election outcome, such as Georgia, remained up in the air.

Reuters polling editor Chris Kahn reports.

Trump appears to have lost some support among white men and older people in Georgia and Virginia, key parts of his voter base, according to Edison Research polls on Tuesday.

While Trump is still winning the majority of those voters, some of them switched to supporting his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, the exit polls showed.

Edison’s polls showed Trump winning seven in 10 white men in Georgia, which is down from an eight in 10 advantage over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016.

And while Trump is winning six in 10 voters who are at least 65 years old in Georgia, that is down from a seven in 10 four years ago.




Pipe burst in Georgia delays vote counting

 A pipe burst in State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, which is being used a polling location for the 2020 election. The plumbing issue is causing a delay in the..
Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History [Video]

Polls Begin To Close On Most Divisive Election In U.S. History

The 2020 campaign is coming to an end tonight. In the East Coast of the country polls are starting to close. Battlegrounds like Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Ohio will see results start to trickle in. Polls are also closed in Indiana, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia and in most of North Carolina and Florida. CNN projects Trump will win the state of Indiana and its 11 electoral votes. Over 100 million Americans voted before the polls opened on November 3rd, 2020.

Tight Senate races in Georgia and North Carolina

 Senate races in Georgia and North Carolina could be key to which party ends up controlling the U.S. Senate. CBSN's "Red & Blue" spoke with Nick Ochsner from WBTV..
Biden wins New York, but locals fear a 2016 repeat [Video]

Biden wins New York, but locals fear a 2016 repeat

America votes on Election Day

 A handful of states could decide whether President Donald Trump is elected to a second term or if Joe Biden moves into the White House in January.
Biden, Trump score wins, but battlegrounds too early to call [Video]

Biden, Trump score wins, but battlegrounds too early to call

Biden landslide seems unlikely as Trump holds out in 2016 flipped states [Video]

Biden landslide seems unlikely as Trump holds out in 2016 flipped states

For Democrats In Washington, a nail-biting mood and a long night ahead [Video]

For Democrats In Washington, a nail-biting mood and a long night ahead

McConnell 'keeping front-row seat' in Senate [Video]

McConnell 'keeping front-row seat' in Senate

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won re-election on Tuesday, though his party's majority in the chamber remains imperiled as it defends 12 hotly contested seats while Democrats are on the defense in just two races.

Mitch McConnell wins reelection in Kentucky

 McConnell defeated Amy McGrath, who narrowly won the Democratic primary but still sustained a fundraising advantage over her opponent.
Bernie Sanders, 298 Counts of Murder, Vision of Music

 Bernie Sanders speaks with Anderson Cooper about being the Democratic frontrunner for president; Then, still no justice for MH17 as reconstructed plane shows..
Sen. McConnell wins 7th term in Kentucky

 Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has won a seventh term in Kentucky. McConnell is the chief ally of President Donald Trump in Congress and the..
Fact check: Trump ballots were not thrown out as claimed by fake poll worker

 An individual falsely claiming to be an Erie County, Pennsylvania, poll worker did not throw out Trump ballots.
US election: Donald Trump wins crucial battleground state of Florida

 Donald Trump has won the crucial battleground state of Florida.The president's home state, which comes with 29 electoral votes, was a must-win if he is to reach..
A closer look at the Latino vote in Florida

 President Trump has the edge in support among Cubans in Florida while Joe Biden is outperforming the president with Puerto Rican voters in the state. CBS News..
Trump voter predicts landslide by divine intervention [Video]

Trump voter predicts landslide by divine intervention

A Republican voter in Palm Beach, Florida has told ITV News’ Julie Etchingham that Donald Trump will win a landslide victory in the US presidential election – citing divine intervention because God wants Trump around. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Hard Times Generation, The Flavorists, Angelina

 Scott Pelley brings "60 Minutes" cameras back to central Florida to document another form of family homelessness; Also, meet the scientists who create flavors..
Biden outperforming Clinton's 2016 campaign in key Ohio demographics

 Joe Biden is outperforming Hillary Clinton's 2016 vote with certain key groups of voters in the battleground state of Ohio. But President Trump still leads among..
Ann Coulter says Shy Trumpers could wrongfoot opinion polls [Video]

Ann Coulter says Shy Trumpers could wrongfoot opinion polls

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter says ‘shocking numbers of people’ plan to secretly vote for Donald Trump in the US presidential election – raising the possibility that opinion polls which put rival Joe Biden in the lead could be ‘spectacularly wrong’ as they were in 2016 when Hillary Clinton was projected to win. Report by Chinnianl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Ben Sasse's Re-Election To Senate All But Assured [Video]

Ben Sasse's Re-Election To Senate All But Assured

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse faces off against Democrat Chris Janicek. Sasse was first elected to the US Senate in 2014. He handily won his seat by over 30 percentage points. Nebraskans overwhelmingly voted for President Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. Business Insider reports the Senate is a "safe" Republican seat.

After 2016 Shock, Wisconsin Democrats Picked Themselves Off the Floor

 Hillary Clinton’s narrow loss refocused the party’s efforts to reclaim support and power after years of Republican statehouse dominance.
Orange County wildfires 'may have been started by electrical equipment'

 Local utility company Southern California Edison its equipment might have sparked the blaze.
Scant progress against two new California wildfires [Video]

Scant progress against two new California wildfires

[NFA] More than 750 firefighters using 14 helicopters managed to contain only 5% of the Silverado fire, while a second fire, the Blueridge fire, charred roughly 8,000 acres. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Firefighters battle out-of-control blazes in southern California [Video]

Firefighters battle out-of-control blazes in southern California

Electricity firm Southern California Edison reported to regulators that it was investigating whether its equipment might have sparked the Silverado Fire near the city of Irvine.View on euronews

Trump, Biden appeal to Florida voters to turn out in person

Trump, Biden appeal to Florida voters to turn out in person TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden are chasing votes Thursday...
Why Pres. Trump Is Gaining Support Among Cuban-Americans In Florida

Why Pres. Trump Is Gaining Support Among Cuban-Americans In Florida Watch VideoCuban-American Dayami Montejo says she's voting for President Trump because she fears Joe...
Trump, Biden campaigns descend on swing state Florida as election nears

With days to go until Election Day, both President Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are...
President Trump Leading In Florida [Video]

President Trump Leading In Florida

Facing South Florida's Jim DeFede points to Miami-Dade as the Biden campaign's possible downfall in the Sunshine State.

An Early Look At Presidential Race Numbers In Miami-Dade, Broward [Video]

An Early Look At Presidential Race Numbers In Miami-Dade, Broward

Facing South Florida host Jim DeFede says the Trump campaign has to feel good about the numbers out of Miami-Dade even though he isn't winning it.

How Biden Plans To Respond If Trump Won't Concede [Video]

How Biden Plans To Respond If Trump Won't Concede

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has a ready response in case President Donald Trump spreads misinformation about the election. According to Business Insider, Biden will declare victory if..

