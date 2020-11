Nevada Independent reporter talks election coverage Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 04:21s - Published 2 minutes ago Nevada Independent reporter talks election coverage Nevada Independent reporter Megan Messerly joined 13 Action News to talk about what it's like to cover this year's general election. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Details about Nevada's two lawsuits taken to court



Clark County election officials go back to court, as the Trump campaign continues to challenge our state's voting process. Right now, the county is facing two different lawsuits from the Trump campaign.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:34 Published 2 days ago