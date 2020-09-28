Sean Hannity Falsely Claimed Ilhan Omar Engaged In Voter Fraud

Fox News opinion host Sean Hannity has pushed another baseless claim/ He has stated that Rep.

Ilhan Omar engaged in voter fraud on Election Day.

Omar's tweet about same-day voter registration was taken out of context by the Fox News host.

Hannity alleged that Omar was encouraging unregistered voters to vote.

Under Minnesota law, voters are able to take advantage of same-day voter registration.

There was no fraud whatsoever and it seems Hannity was unaware of the registration rules in MN.