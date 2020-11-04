Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Daniella Levine Cava Becomes 1st Female Mayor Of Miami-Dade

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:42s - Published
Daniella Levine Cava Becomes 1st Female Mayor Of Miami-Dade
CBS4's Karli Barnett reports on her victory speech.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Daniella Levine Cava Wins Tough Race For Miami-Dade Mayor Over Steve Bovo

Democratic Miami-Dade county commissioner Daniella Levine Cava has declared  victory over her...
cbs4.com - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Daniella Levine Cava Declares Victory In Miami-Dade Mayoral Race [Video]

Daniella Levine Cava Declares Victory In Miami-Dade Mayoral Race

Levine Cava beat out fellow Miami-Dade Commissioner Steve Bovo.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:54Published
Facing South Florida's Jim DeFede Looks At Early Numbers For A Few Key South Florida Races [Video]

Facing South Florida's Jim DeFede Looks At Early Numbers For A Few Key South Florida Races

DeFede started with the race for Miami-Dade mayor between Commissioners Daniella Levine Cava and Steve Bovo.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:37Published
Miami-Dade Commissioners Battling To Be County Mayor Cast Their Ballots On Election Day [Video]

Miami-Dade Commissioners Battling To Be County Mayor Cast Their Ballots On Election Day

Steve Bovo and Daniella Levine Cava are fighting to replace outgoing Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:15Published