Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Top 20 Anime Opening Songs

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 20:36s - Published
Top 20 Anime Opening Songs

Top 20 Anime Opening Songs

Crank up the volume because these anime songs are bangers!

Join Ashley as he counts down the anime intros with the best tracks.

Crank up the volume because these anime songs are bangers!

Join Ashley as he counts down the anime intros with the best tracks, as seen in such series as "Code Geass", "Naruto", "Bleach", "One Piece", "Cowboy Bebop", "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure", "Tokyo Ghoul", "One Punch Man", "Attack on Titan", "Steins;Gate", and more!




You Might Like


Tweets about this