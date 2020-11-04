Top 20 Anime Opening Songs
Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 20:36s - Published
Top 20 Anime Opening Songs
Crank up the volume because these anime songs are bangers!
Join Ashley as he counts down the anime intros with the best tracks.
Crank up the volume because these anime songs are bangers!
Join Ashley as he counts down the anime intros with the best tracks, as seen in such series as "Code Geass", "Naruto", "Bleach", "One Piece", "Cowboy Bebop", "JoJo's Bizarre Adventure", "Tokyo Ghoul", "One Punch Man", "Attack on Titan", "Steins;Gate", and more!