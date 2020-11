BLM protesters gather a block from the White House as election results drip in



Protesters gathered on Washington DC's Black Lives Matter Plaza and unfurledtwo large protest banners Tuesday evening as they waited for results of the2020 presidential election. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37 Published 1 hour ago

Election Day crowds gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington DC



Election Day crowds started to gather at Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House in Washington DC, on Tuesday (November 3). Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 01:39 Published 3 hours ago