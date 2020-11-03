Latino vote in Clark County

Catherine @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris Our Latino family is key to this election: LA San Fernando Valley, Clark County NV, Mar… https://t.co/nb14vOkgqz 2 days ago
Select number of Nevada polling places to stay open till 8 pmA select number of Nevada polling places to stay open till 8 pm in Clark County.
Las Vegas Ballpark is one voting center in Clark CountyLas Vegas Ballpark is one voting center in Clark County for the 2020 General Election.
Steady stream of voters dropping off mail-in ballots in Las VegasA steady stream of voters dropping off mail-in ballots in Las Vegas at Clark County registrar's office.