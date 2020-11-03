Latino vote in Clark County

Select number of Nevada polling places to stay open till 8 pm



A select number of Nevada polling places to stay open till 8 pm in Clark County. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:33 Published 13 minutes ago

Las Vegas Ballpark is one voting center in Clark County



Las Vegas Ballpark is one voting center in Clark County for the 2020 General Election. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:58 Published 3 hours ago