Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Latino vote in Clark County

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:22s - Published
Latino vote in Clark County
The importance of the Latino vote in Clark County for the 2020 General Election.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Catheri21673683

Catherine @JoeBiden @KamalaHarris Our Latino family is key to this election: LA San Fernando Valley, Clark County NV, Mar… https://t.co/nb14vOkgqz 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Select number of Nevada polling places to stay open till 8 pm [Video]

Select number of Nevada polling places to stay open till 8 pm

A select number of Nevada polling places to stay open till 8 pm in Clark County.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:33Published
Las Vegas Ballpark is one voting center in Clark County [Video]

Las Vegas Ballpark is one voting center in Clark County

Las Vegas Ballpark is one voting center in Clark County for the 2020 General Election.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:58Published
Steady stream of voters dropping off mail-in ballots in Las Vegas [Video]

Steady stream of voters dropping off mail-in ballots in Las Vegas

A steady stream of voters dropping off mail-in ballots in Las Vegas at Clark County registrar's office.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:09Published