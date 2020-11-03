Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Voter turnout in Nevada for the 2020 election

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:42s - Published
Voter turnout in Nevada for the 2020 election
Voter turnout data is coming in for how Nevada voted in the 2020 election.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Early vote totals in Texas, Hawaii, Montana, and Washington state have already surpassed entire voter turnout in the 2016 election

The largest increase occurred in Hawaii, where approximately 484,000 people voted early — a 10%...
Business Insider - Published

Huge voter turnout expected despite virus, political rancor

At least 98.8 million Americans voted before Election Day with a few states already exceeding their...
Haaretz - Published

Trump, Biden Project Confidence as Vote Winds Down

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden both projected confidence on Tuesday, touting...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this

stofer99

Kristofer Hanson RT @NatShupe: Nevada already having “technical problems”. Republicans tend to have a larger turnout on Election Day than Democrats. Voter… 1 hour ago

chelcey_adami

Chelcey Adami RT @rgj: Nevada Election Day 2020 live coverage: Voter turnout in Washoe hits 76% https://t.co/ZwyEys8rfL 1 hour ago

rgj

RGJ.com Nevada Election Day 2020 live coverage: Voter turnout in Washoe hits 76% https://t.co/ZwyEys8rfL 2 hours ago

rgj

RGJ.com Nevada election live coverage: Voter turnout in Washoe hits 76% https://t.co/GtGRDQ5dYq 2 hours ago

igneousidol

Diana Not Really David Dennison #WearAMask 💙 RT @ResisterChic: These 4 states have already matched or broken their 2016 turnout records Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, and Washington state hav… 4 hours ago

ResisterChic

🦋Resister Chic Patti🌻1 Days These 4 states have already matched or broken their 2016 turnout records Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, and Washington sta… https://t.co/5KwAjmcv9X 4 hours ago

titijojo

Jo m. RT @AmerIndependent: The country is poised to see record turnout. https://t.co/AWCcXQUuGp 4 hours ago

AmerIndependent

The American Independent The country is poised to see record turnout. https://t.co/AWCcXQUuGp 4 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Katy Perry Hits the Streets Dressed as 'I Voted' Sticker to Encourage Voter Turnout [Video]

Katy Perry Hits the Streets Dressed as 'I Voted' Sticker to Encourage Voter Turnout

Katy Perry has been vocal about the importance of voting in the weeks leading up to the U.S. presidential election

Credit: People     Duration: 01:48Published
More than half of voters in many Northeast Wisconsin counties voted early [Video]

More than half of voters in many Northeast Wisconsin counties voted early

Many voters cast their ballots via mail, dropbox or early in-person ahead of Election Day, according to data from Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 01:01Published
Catching up with voters on Election Day 2020 [Video]

Catching up with voters on Election Day 2020

Voter turnout is expected to be high this year, with a record number of people voting early this year, but many are still heading to the polls this Election Day.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 02:40Published