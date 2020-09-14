Sarah McBride Wins Election And Makes History As First Openly Trans State Senator

Global  
 

Sarah McBride made history on Tuesday night.

After winning a seat in Delaware's state Senate, McBride has become the highest-ranking openly trans official in America.

According to Business Insider, the 30-year-old Democrat won the seat over Republican opponent, Steve Washington.

McBride said: “I hope tonight shows an LGBTQ kid that our democracy is big enough for them, too." McBride rose to prominence in 2016 when she became the first openly trans person to speak at a national political convention.

That year McBride addressed the DNC by saying: “My name is Sarah McBride, and I am a proud transgender American".


